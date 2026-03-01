What we know about the shooting at Cincinnati's Riverfront Live

Nine people are recovering after a shooting Sunday morning at an East End music venue. Cincinnati Police say they were shot inside the Riverfront Live music venue at 4343 Kellogg Avenue around 1 a.m. Police say none of the victims had life threatening injuries.

Interim Chief Adam Hennie said during a Sunday afternoon press conference that he could not release any information about the investigation. He wouldn't say if police identified any suspects, nor did he give specifics regarding what led up to the shooting, including how many guns were fired or what types of guns were used.

He did say he's confident the responsible party or parties would be "brought to justice."

City Manager Sheryl Long says responsible gun owners must be appalled.

“Guns are gasoline to the flames of violence,” she says. “They amplify the destruction and overrule any sense of resolution. Gun owners are responsible for keeping their dangerous weapons away from people and venues where they have no place.”

Long asked for tips from the public to aid the investigation. She also praised the Hope and Shield Network for helping the victims. "Between the work of CPD and the Network we built to respond to violence, I'm confident that we will see justice swiftly served in this case."

Mayor Aftab Pureval says it is not and cannot be acceptable.

Pureval calls it a challenging time for the community.

"This is a dark moment for our community. It's horrific."

He blames easy access to guns, and an inability by some to settle disagreements without violence.

“People have easy access to guns across the board,” he says. “If they get into arguments, instead of dealing with those arguments in ways short of mortal death, it’s very difficult to stop that from happening.”

Pureval says it raises the question whether it's too easy to get a gun. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms released a statement Sunday saying it was joining the investigation.

This is breaking news and this article may be updated.

