Hospital-based violence intervention program seeks to reduce re-injury

Last August, Cincinnati launched the Hope and Shield Network, a partnership between Cincinnati Children's Hospital and UC Health. The program is aimed at disrupting cycles of trauma by providing victims of violence with additional resources including trauma-informed counseling, mental health care, and assistance with housing and education.

The hospital-based violence intervention program found that 80% of participants who were opting in for its services also faced food insecurity.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the progress Cincinnati is making toward eliminating gun violence with its outreach programs.

Guests:

Giovanni Crawford, violence prevention professional, Hope and Shield Network

Meera Kotagal, director of trauma services, Cincinnati Children’s



