Hospital-based violence intervention program seeks to reduce re-injury
Last August, Cincinnati launched the Hope and Shield Network, a partnership between Cincinnati Children's Hospital and UC Health. The program is aimed at disrupting cycles of trauma by providing victims of violence with additional resources including trauma-informed counseling, mental health care, and assistance with housing and education.
The hospital-based violence intervention program found that 80% of participants who were opting in for its services also faced food insecurity.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the progress Cincinnati is making toward eliminating gun violence with its outreach programs.
Guests:
- Giovanni Crawford, violence prevention professional, Hope and Shield Network
- Meera Kotagal, director of trauma services, Cincinnati Children’s
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.