-
'Suddenly, Your Community Confidant Is Gone': Second Public Safety Forum Held In Over-The-Rhine, With More To ComeAbout 10 people joined Council Member Betsy Sundermann's public safety forum in Over-the-Rhine Thursday night.
-
Westside residents had a clear message for Cincinnati council members Monday night: they're tired of meetings about violent crime and ready for action.…
-
June 12 started as a normal summer day for Marcella Thompson and her kids. They planned on watching the new Disney movie Cruella and decided to make it…
-
City leaders, community activists and neighbors are coming together with plans to address gun violence after more than 200 shootings in Cincinnati this…
-
The Cincinnati Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) held a meeting Monday night in Evanston for the community to speak on how to…
-
Law enforcement officials announced 16 federal gun crime indictments in Cincinnati Thursday. All are charged with illegal possession of a firearm, mostly…
-
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says the community needs to step up to respond to the recent increase in gun violence. His comments are in response to a…
-
Officially, the new docket in Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan’s Cuyahoga County courtroom is called the violence intervention program. Unofficially, it’s the gun docket. Sheehan got into the details of their lives with several of the program’s participants during recent hearings, asking each: Where are they working? Are they getting their high school diploma? Have they pursued trauma counseling with MetroHealth System?
-
A Cincinnati council member is hosting a public safety forum in Westwood this week. Betsy Sundermann says residents across the city feel unsafe, citing…
-
Cincinnati residents saw the highest number of fatal shootings on record last year, and recent gun violence in the city should act as a reminder that…