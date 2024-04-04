How the West End community is remembering the 11-year-old killed in a mass shooting last year

It was a warm Friday night on Nov. 3, 2023, and kids were playing outside in Cincinnati's West End neighborhood. Police say a car pulled up around 9:30 p.m. and fired 22 rounds at a group of people.

Bullets hit an adult and five children — including 11-year-old Domonic Davis, who was pronounced dead at the scene. It's been five months, and Domonic's father says the killer is still out there.

On April 6, friends and neighbors will gather in the West End for a Walk to End Gun Violence honoring Domonic. The walk begins on Linn St. at 10 a.m.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how this mass shooting has affected the community.

Guests:

Isaac Davis, Domonic's father

Ali Rizvi, social worker, Hays-Porter School

