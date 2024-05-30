Summit on preventing gun violence comes to Avondale Saturday

As the weather grows warmer, Cincinnati and other cities across the country usually see an uptick in gun violence.

Last year, that included a significant uptick in the number of young people being shot in Cincinnati. Officials and community groups want to prevent that this year.

A summit hosted by Christ Church Cathedral this weekend will explore ways to prevent gun violence.

Speakers include Mayor Aftab Pureval, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey, City Council members, faith leaders like Bishop Ennis Tait, and others.

There also will be panels of gun violence survivors and young people working to reduce shootings in Cincinnati.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Urban League's Holloman Center for Social Justice in Avondale. It's free and includes breakfast and lunch. You can register at this link.

