Cincinnati residents saw the highest number of fatal shootings on record last year, and recent gun violence in the city should act as a reminder that…
At a strip mall in College Hill, police officers do weapons checks in the parking lot by a daycare. Rifles and shotguns are locked in police cruisers that…
With ongoing protests against police violence and conversations around police reform, Cincinnati Police Union President Sgt. Dan Hils has questions for…
Updated: Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.For more than two hours on Tuesday, arguments were heard in the Hamilton County Municipal Court regarding the potential…
A violent weekend in Cincinnati has inspired new calls for a ceasefire. Twenty people were shot, five of them killed in different neighborhoods between…
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's office is reviewing what police say was an accidental shooting of a man Tuesday. Police Chief Eliot Isaac says District 5…
Three 13-year-olds are under arrest and Cincinnati Police are looking for more after a series of attacks on Latinos in East Price Hill.District 3…
A remote restraint designed to de-escalate a situation before a suspect gets hurt is gaining traction nationwide among police departments. On Wednesday,…
Slightly delayed because of the pandemic, five additional Cincinnati neighborhoods will go online with ShotSpotter by the end of the summer.Assistant…
In a special meeting of the Citizen Complaint Authority (CCA) Monday, newly elected Chairman Mark Childers read a letter the board is submitting to the…