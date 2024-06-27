Police kill man outside Music Hall after he reportedly pointed a gun at officers

A man is dead after Cincinnati Police say he led them on a chase and waved a gun at officers Thursday night. Cincinnati Chief Theresa Theetge says District Three officers were looking for a man who stabbed a woman. She says officers found his car and tried to stop him, but he led them on a chase.

“The vehicle pursuit comes down here to District One. The individual driving the car crashes down here near 12th and Elm. Gets out on foot. He’s now armed with a firearm. Officers encounter him. Multiple officers give him commands to drop his firearm.”

Theetge says the officers fired, killing him.

His identity was not immediately released.

Bill Rinehart / WVXU Officers watch over a vehicle thought to involved in the pursuit.

Theetge says it all ended in a parking lot between Music Hall and Memorial Hall. Thursday night was the opening night for a new Cincinnati Opera performance, and the area, including Washington Park was busy.

“Obviously it’s very unfortunate that an incident like this happens anywhere in our city. But especially when you have it in front of a gem of our city, such as Music Hall,” Theetge said. “Over-the-Rhine, Washington Park, Music Hall is safe. This is a one-off incident here, and the officers brought it to a resolution as quickly as possible.”

Theegte says the stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. She says the stabbing was a domestic incident.

No officers or bystanders were hurt.

Theetge would not say if investigators had recovered a firearm from the man.