Police Memorial Day ceremonies take place in shadow of deputy's death

Police Memorial Week is underway across the country. In Cincinnati, it's being observed with the recent death of a deputy in mind.

Hamilton County Special Deputy Larry Henderson was killed May 2 while directing traffic. The man accused of hitting him faces charges including aggravated murder.

Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge says people are searching for meaning in Henderson’s death.

“Deputy Henderson, your life was a reflection of selfless dedication to the communities you served. Your watch may be over, but ours continue,” she said. “We carry you with us and we will hold your family in our hearts and prayers always.”

Theetge says Henderson’s death is a reminder of the cost of the job.

“To protect and serve is not just a job. It is a calling. Each day we choose to put on this uniform to stand ready knowing the risk we face may bring life-altering or even fatal consequences, but still we show up.”

Bill Rinehart / WVXU An honor guard made of members of several local public safety agencies stand at attention during the National Anthem on Fountain Square during National Police Memorial Day ceremonies.

Local law enforcement officers marked Police Memorial week with a flag raising at City Hall, and speeches at Fountain Square, where Mayor Aftab Pureval says the entire area is mourning along with the family of Deputy Henderson.

“What I hope we can reaffirm on this day is that while our police and public safety professionals are taking on the sacred task of keeping us safe, we will also be here for them, every step of the way.”

Pureval says policing is not only not an easy job, it’s dangerous and deadly sometimes.

“And yet you continue to step up and serve,” he says. “When our community is going through the worst of it, our officers are the ones who respond.”

The keynote speaker at Fountain Square was the CEO of Fifth Third Bank. Tim Spence thanked first responders for their actions on September 6, 2018. That morning, a man entered the bank lobby at Fountain Square and started shooting. He killed three people and wounded two before he was shot and killed.

Spence thanked the officers who responded. “From the first shot, you were there for us. When you secured the area, less than four minutes later you ran toward danger, offering protection and reassurance to my fellow employees when it mattered most,” he said. “We thank you. You were there for us in our moment of greatest need, and you saved untold numbers of lives.”

Following the event at Fountain Square, officers, retirees and family members marched to a wreath-laying ceremony at the Police Memorial on Ezzard Charles.

Read more:

