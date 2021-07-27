-
Marilyn Harris wants to thank the loyal listeners who tuned in to Cooking With Marilyn for nearly 33 years – until she was terminated last week in the…
-
Cooking guru Marilyn Harris and auto expert Dale Donovan were among the Cincinnati radio cutbacks at iHeartMedia's Kenwood facility in massive nationwide…
-
For a fourth consecutive year, WKRC-TV will telecast the annual Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Riverfest fireworks at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.After a…
-
For a third consecutive year, WKRC-TV will broadcast the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Riverfest fireworks at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2.After a one-year…
-
The eyes of broadcast engineer Clyde Haehnle always glowed like an old radio tube when he talked about the Voice of America complex on Tylersville Road or…
-
D.J. Hodge has been promoted to iHeartMedia's Cincinnati market president over WLW-AM, WEBN-FM and four other stations, filling the void from the lay-off…
-
WLW-AM's iconic diamond-shaped radio tower and historic transmitter building on Tylersville Road soon will be casting their shadows on retail stores,…
-
If you want to see the 40th anniversary WEBN-FM fireworks, plan on seeing them in person.Managers of all five Cincinnati TV stations – WLWT-TV, WXIX-TV,…
-
Chuck Fredrick and Bo Matthews, the top two executives at WLW-AM, WEBN-FM and three other stations, were laid off Tuesday by iHeartMedia.Fredrick had been…
-
Megyn Kelly leaves Fox News for NBC, and WKRC-AM does the same? What's up with that?It's a coincidence. Executives at iHeartMedia -- which owns WKRC-AM,…