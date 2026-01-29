© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Mariemont Theater gets new owner, goes nonprofit

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:05 PM EST
The marquee of a movie theater which is built in the Tudor style.
Angie Lipscomb
/
provided
The Mariemont Theater first opened in 1938.

One movie theater from a local chain is being spun off. The Mariemont Theater has been owned by the same group that runs the Esquire in Clifton, and the Kenwood Theater.

In about four months, it will be run by the Cindependent Film Festival.

In a promotional video, Festival Director Allyson West says the Mariemont Theater will become a nonprofit.

“Our model is built on multiple revenue streams. Ticket sales, concessions, special events, merchandise, memberships, grants, and donations, so no single piece carries all the weight.”

West says the Mariemont will be a home for "independent film, local voices, and shared experiences."

“Our role is to care for the theater as a warm, welcoming space, one that reflects that spirit and shares it with everyone who walks through the doors.”

In a release, festival leaders say the theater will show independent and classic movies, along with family programming and some new releases. It says any closures should be temporary, for repairs and renovations.

The theater first opened in 1938.

