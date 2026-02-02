Medical cannabis has arrived in Northern Kentucky

Medical marijuana cardholders can now buy cannabis in Northern Kentucky.

The Bluegrass CannaCare dispensary in Florence soft-launched and opened its doors for the first time on Friday, just over a year after it became legal to sell and purchase medical cannabis in Kentucky.

The Commonwealth's first medical marijuana retailer, The Post Dispensary in Beaver Dam, opened in mid-December but quickly sold out of products after just one week in business, and was temporarily forced to close until it restocked. The dispensary has since reopened, and a few other dispensaries around the state have recently opened as well.

Bluegrass CannaCare General Manager Chad Johns says his dispensary is the first to begin welcoming customers in Northern Kentucky. Three other dispensaries have a license to operate in the region but have not yet announced opening dates. For some who have been waiting for sales to start in their area, it's an exciting time.

"We actually had a gentleman here yesterday, a Vietnam vet, an older gentleman with a cane. He came in and was so glad, because we're five minutes from his front door," Johns told WVXU on Saturday.

At the moment, the dispensary in Florence only sells two kinds of products. On its first day in business, it sold raw cannabis flower; on its second, it began selling edible THC gummies too.

Many of Kentucky's marijuana growers and processors are still getting up and running, so some customers will have to wait for a wider selection of products to become available.

Bluegrass CannaCare is open this week and has a grand opening planned for this coming weekend on Feb. 7.

