At least at some Southwest Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries, business has never been better despite the coronavirus outbreak.Have a Heart Cincy…
A bill that would legalize marijuana for medical use passed out of a Kentucky legislative committee on Wednesday.
Have a Heart Cincy, the first medical marijuana dispensary in Cincinnati's city limits and the largest dispensary in Ohio, is now open in Hartwell. What…
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.It is now legal for qualified patients to purchase…
Twenty-one states have legalized marijuana for medical use. Now Kentucky is debating medicinal marijuana. Public support is growing in Kentucky and…
A handful of people near the beginning of the Verilife line Wednesday morning were already talking about how they hoped medical marijuana prices would…
An advocate for patients in Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Program says he thinks more needs to be done to better serve patients. And he thinks he’s being...
A statewide forum on medical marijuana will take place in Kentucky this fall. The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky will host the forum on September 23...
The Miami Valley’s first medical marijuana dispensary held its grand opening Thursday. Mad River Remedies in Riverside offers 20 types of medical...
The rush to see which medical marijuana dispensary would be the first to open in Southwest Ohio is over. About Wellness Ohio welcomed customers Tuesday…