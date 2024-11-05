These are the NKY municipalities that approved medical cannabis sales

Medical marijuana will be legal in Kentucky starting in 2025. The state plans to award 48 licenses to medical dispensaries across the Commonwealth that applied to participate in its medical license lottery later this month. Four dispensaries in 11 different regions in Kentucky will be randomly selected to receive a license for next year.

In the Northern Kentucky region, which contains nine counties, 395 businesses have applied to be one of four permitted to open medical cannabis retail locations.

Ahead of the election, several Northern Kentucky municipalities decided to pass ordinances allowing the sale of medical cannabis. Leaders in Kenton, Boone, and Campbell counties, along with a few municipalities in the area decided to prohibit it.

In total, 12 Northern Kentucky cities and three counties approved votes to allow medical sales in 2025, making them potential landing spots for some of Kentucky's first-ever medical marijuana dispensaries. No counties or municipalities in the region that put the question of medical marijuana on the ballot voted against them.

Kenton County

Voters in Crestview Hills, Elsmer, Independence, and Ludlow all passed ballot measures approving the sale of medical marijuana.

Local leaders in Covington, Erlanger, and Fort Wright decided earlier this year to allow for medical sales. While Edgewood, Lakeside Park, Taylor Mill, and Villa Hills decided to prohibit medical cannabis. 221 dispensaries have applied to open for business in Kenton County.

Boone County

Medical marijuana questions received support from voters in Florence and Union. The two cities will be the only municipalities in Boone County to allow medical sales for 2025. 72 dispensaries have applied to open the county.

The city of Walton opted out in August of this year.



Campbell County

Forty dispensaries have applied to open in Campbell County, fewer than both Kenton and Boone counties. Still, voters in Alexandria, Bellevue, Southgate, and Wilder all voted in favor of allowing medical marijuana businesses to open.

Newport and Dayton have already opted in. California was the only municipality in the county that chose to prohibit sales.



The rest of Northern Kentucky

Ballot questions in Carroll, Grant, and Pendleton counties were all approved by voters, permitting the sale of medical cannabis.

Falmouth in Pendleton County and Warshaw in Gallatin also voted in favor of welcoming medical marijuana dispensaries to their municipalities.

Dispensary lottery

The Kentucky Office of Medical Cannabis will livestream the license lottery for the Northern Kentucky region on its YouTube channel Nov. 25.