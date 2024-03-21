Red Bike to return to operations this spring

A coalition of private and public entities are pooling money to save Cincinnati's Red Bike program. The not-for-profit announced last week it wouldn't reopen after a winter pause because of a revenue shortfall.

City Council Member Mark Jeffreys says the money has been found.

"The first question that I had nine days ago was 'What needs to be true to reopen Red Bike?' And the answer was between $500,000 and $600,000 for one year of operation," he says. “On Monday, this coalition of the willing gathered to respond to the call. Commitments were made from the city of Cincinnati, Haile Foundation, Metro, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, [and] Interact for Health among others.”

Jeffreys says the city will contribute about $197,000, with $100,000 from the Haile Foundation, $25,000 apiece from Greater Cincinnati Foundation and Interact for Health, and $15,000 from Duke Energy. The SORTA board has to vote on a $100,000 grant.

Red Bike Board Director Anastasia Mileham says that adds up to about $50,000 short of the goal.

“Upon reopening, our board and staff have committed over the next 12 months to working with the new coalition, and a yet-to-be named consultant, on a new staffing plan, board restructuring, and a sustainable funding plan for the future.”

Mileham says the fees collected to run the program only cover a fraction of operational costs.

Jeffreys says the year’s worth of funding will give the coalition and Red Bike time to look for a sustainable path forward.

“There are a lot of different models for bike share. Some are public-private. Down in Austin, it’s owned by the city (and) operated by the transit authority. There are a lot of different options. I think we need a little breathing room now to map out what that future looks like,” he says. “But I think it’s imperative to make it as a public asset.”

Jeffreys says 36% of users have Red Bike as their primary means of transportation.

Red Bike launched in 2014. As of last year, there were nearly 700 bikes at 72 rental stations.

Mileham says the return to operations is less than two months away.

“We’re shooting for a May 13 opening date. Which, coincidentally, is 513 Day,” she says. “So it’s a fitting day for Red Bike to reopen.”

513 Day is a nod to Cincinnati’s area code.