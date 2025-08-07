The first podcast produced in prison visits Ohio
Since 2017, the Ear Hustle podcast has been telling stories of the daily realities of life in prison – shared by people on the inside. Ear hustling is prison slang for eavesdropping.
On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with the co-hosts of Ear Hustle about the creation of the show and what it means to take it on the road. Their tour includes stops at three prisons, including the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, OH.
Guests:
- Nigel Poor, co-founder and co-host, Ear Hustle
- Earlonne Woods, co-founder and co-host, Ear Hustle
Ear Hustle will be at The Ballroom at Taft Theatre in Cincinnati on August 9th.
Cincinnati Public Radio is a media partner.
This discussion was pre-recorded.
