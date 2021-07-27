-
For over 460 days, as the pandemic shut down visitation across the state, incarcerated people and their loved ones relied on the prison system’s costly phone calls and emails. The Kentucky Department of Corrections and Securus Technologies reaped big rewards.
-
As COVID-19 cases continue to pop up across Ohio, the American Civil Liberties Union wants to make sure inmates in county jails aren't subjected to…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb often brags about the Indiana Women’s Prison. Last year, Holcomb showed the prison off to Ivanka Trump. He’s mentioned the prison in...
-
The Indiana Women’s Prison has taken hard measures to contain the coronavirus. Many inmates in the prison have spent long periods locked in their cells ...
-
Prisoners and their relatives have contradicted state officials about the conditions and medical care inside Indiana prisons. Some say didn't learn an imprisoned relative had COVID-19 until he died.
-
Gov. Mike DeWine used his Thursday briefing on coronavirus in Ohio to provide some insight into what the state's prisons are doing to battle the pandemic…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine said he plans to ask for the early release of 141 inmates under Ohio's Overcrowding Emergency statute in order to help reduce and stop…
-
A report published last week found that Kentucky’s incarceration rates are the worst in its region, topping Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia,...
-
Teenagers accused and convicted of serious crimes face harsh sentences when tried as adults.During a symposium this week, legal experts will pose the…
-
The Ohio Justice and Policy Center is announcing a program that will advocate for shortening prison time for those who have plead guilty and face…