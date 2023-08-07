Research finds youth placed in adult prisons are more likely to die early. We discuss why

Nearly 3,000 young people are incarcerated in adult prisons across the country, and a new study has found their lives could be cut short as a result.

The research found that young people who serve time in adult facilities — instead of youth-focused detention centers or taking part in diversion programs — had a 33% higher chance of dying before the age of 39.

RELATED: Youth placed in adult prisons are more likely to die early, study says

The study also found that youth who had contact with the juvenile justice system but weren't incarcerated — such as being arrested and released — still had an 18% higher risk of dying before the age of 39.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the findings with one of the study's lead researchers.

Guest:



Joseph Nedelec, Ph.D., associate professor, University of Cincinnati School of Criminal Justice.

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

