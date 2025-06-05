Should we put down the plastic bottle and extol the virtues of tap water?

On a sweltering day, mouth parched, have you ever stumbled to the kitchen sink and sipped straight from the tap? Many of us wouldn’t dare imbibe a drip from a faucet. But why is that? Is tap water really bad for our health? And when did we make the switch from relying on our municipal water systems to buying cases of bottled water at the store?

On Cincinnati Edition, we ask if tap water is actually good for us, what’s really in it, and does Cincinnati have some of the best water around?

Guests:

Jeff Swertfeger, water quality superintendent, Greater Cincinnati Water Works

Alina Cohen, freelance writer

