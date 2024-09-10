A look at local efforts to replace lead water lines

The Environmental Protection Agency is pushing to have all lead pipes removed from the nation’s drinking water systems over the next 10 years. It’s an effort Greater Cincinnati Water Works has been pushing for locally for the past eight years.

Now the local utility is sending out letters to some 35,000 homeowners, alerting them to the lead in their lines. GCWW will pay 100% of the cost to replace the pipes.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the lead replacement program, how customers will be prioritized, and take a look at the national effort to replace lead lines.

Guests:

Cathy Bailey, executive director, Greater Cincinnati Water Works

Nicholas Newman, medical director, Cincinnati Children’s Pediatric Environmental Health and Lead Clinic

Erik Olson, senior strategic director for health, environmental health, National Resource Defense Council

