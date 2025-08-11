LADD to break ground on senior living extension

An agency that supports people with developmental disabilities to live independently is expanding options for seniors. LADD is breaking ground on an expansion at its Senior Living Victory Parkway facility.

The first phase of the project, completed in 2022, is home to six people aged 55 and older. Shelley Goering, director of marketing and community engagement with LADD, says the expansion will increase that to 22 independent housing units.

"Adults are living longer and longer — people with developmental disabilities — because of the care that we've been able to give to them," Goering tells WVXU. "As well, we know that adults living with Down syndrome, 50% of them have a higher risk of developing dementia, so there's just a greater need for a higher acuity of care for older adults with disabilities. To meet that need, we are going ahead and we're groundbreaking to create a Phase Two."

The $6.5 million investment will include dementia and memory care supports on top of other services. The communal living facilities resemble small apartments with shared living spaces.

"They are independent living, but there are specialized supports that help older adults, providing them with things that they may need that they don't get in the setting they're in now. For example, they may need some additional care for specialized memory issues they have," says Goering.

Construction is expected to be completed in about a year — late summer or early fall of 2026.

