Renowned cave explorer on why the story of Floyd Collins still resonates 100 years after his death

Western Kentucky became the site of a media sensation in 1925 when a man named Floyd Collins ended up trapped 200 feet underground.

A revised third edition of a book called “Trapped! The Story of Floyd Collins” is being released this month in honor of the 100th anniversary of the disaster.

And a musical called “Floyd Collins” opens on Broadway this month.

Roger Brucker is a cave explorer and co-author of the book “Trapped! The Story of Floyd Collins.” He also is co-founder of the Cave Research Foundation, which found a connection between Mammoth Cave and the Flint Ridge Cave System making Mammoth the world’s longest cave.

On Cincinnati Edition, he talks with us about the story of Floyd Collins and his own decades of cave exploration.

He’ll be at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Cincinnati on May 3.

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

· Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.

· Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.

· Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.

