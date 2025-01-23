Exploring Cincinnati's history to chart a path for the future

Cincinnati once aspired to be the largest city in the United States.

Hard to believe?

What seems unthinkable to the region’s current residents felt perfectly reasonable to city leaders a couple hundred years ago.

Historian Dan Hurley writes about those aspirations — and loads of other Greater Cincinnati history — in his new book, “Four Cincinnatis and Other Essays.”

He joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about it.

He will be talking about the book Jan. 28 at the Mercantile Library in downtown Cincinnati.

