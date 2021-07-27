-
The century-old Mercantile Library building on Walnut Street has been granted local historic landmark status after a vote from Cincinnati City Council…
-
What makes a city a healthy one? The Mercantile Library explores how the built environment changes life choices and even lifespan in the upcoming talk…
-
The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County is commemorating this year's 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment with an exhibit documenting…
-
To celebrate Black History Month, Cincinnati's Mercantile Library will present a very special appearance by legendary hip hop artist Chuck D from Public…
-
Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews Robert Gipe's Weedeater: An Illustrated Novel. Robert Gipe will appear with fellow author Michael Henson at The…
-
Great Dixter in East Sussex, England, was the family home of gardener and gardening writer Christopher Lloyd. Today Great Dixter is listed in England's…
-
Eldridge "Redge" Hanes, entrepreneur, Vietnam veteran, politician and author (under the name E.C. Hanes), has just released his latest book, Justice by…
-
In 2015, Fast Company named the podcast production business Gimlet Media one of the top 10 most innovative media companies in the world. Gimlet CEO and…
-
The Mercantile Library might not quickly come to mind if you are thinking about new recipes to try out for your next family gathering, but it has a…
-
The Over-the-Rhine Museum, which is currently in its planning and development stage, is modeled on the Lower East Side Tenement Museum in New York City.…