Want to learn more about Ohio's plans for the USA's 250th? There's a monthly webinar for that

The America 250-Ohio Commission is launching a monthly webinar series to keep people updated about all the events and ways you can get involved in the state's celebration of the USA's 250th anniversary.

"The America 250-Ohio Commission has a lot of different programs and initiatives that are underway, and there's a lot we want to share, and so it just seemed like a natural opportunity to initiate a monthly sort of 'office hours' for the America 250-Ohio Commission to talk about a lot of the things that are happening and share a lot of updates," says Todd Kleismit, executive director of the commission.

He'll be hosting the monthly "Todd Talks" on the first Friday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. The first is Jan. 10.

To participate, you can register online at https://america250-ohio.org/2025/01/todd-talks/ or email Abby Reynolds at areynolds@ohiohistory.org.

"We've been encouraging local governments, counties, cities, villages and townships to pass resolutions and form local committees to engage in the nation's 250th anniversary. We'll be talking a little bit about those efforts," says Kleismit of the series. "We're putting together a calendar. We also want to know what local communities are planning, and so we're hoping we can put some things on our calendar to help tout some of the things that local communities are doing."

Kleismit says everyone is welcome to participate in the webinars. They will also be recorded and available to watch online anytime.