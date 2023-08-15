Cincinnati's convention center is getting a makeover. Some event producers question the approach

Downtown Cincinnati's Duke Energy Convention Center will undergo a $200 million renovation and expansion starting next year.

The project timeline calls for shutting down the convention center completely in mid-2024 for a period of 18 months.

Those planning the project have acknowledged the closure will be painful but argue it's the best alternative.

But one local event producer says the 18-month closure could lead to the cancelation of such popular consumer shows as the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market in 2024 and 2025, and the Home + Garden Show in 2024 and possibly in 2025, too.

And another event producer questions whether the renovated convention center will be obsolete by the time it reopens.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the plans for the convention center, the impact of an 18-month closure and what other alternatives have been considered.

