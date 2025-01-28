After 20 years, what has 3CDC done, what has it learned, and what's next?

Since its formation in 2004, the Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation — or 3CDC — has played a direct role in some of the biggest developments in downtown Cincinnati and Over-the-Rhine.

Those include the renovation of Fountain Square, completed in 2006, to the expansion of Washington Park, finished in 2012, to the ongoing upgrade of the Duke Energy Convention Center.

3CDC has gotten international accolades for its work but has also faced criticism that it fueled the gentrification of Over-the-Rhine and helped drive up rents.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the group’s president and CEO about what 3CDC has done, what’s he’s learned, and what’s ahead.

Guest:

Steve Leeper, president and CEO, Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation

