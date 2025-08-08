Interpreting Cincinnati crime data, $10M wrongful death settlement from Metro, plus more top stories
Crime in Cincinnati has dominated local and national headlines, drawing visits this week from U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno and Vivek Ramaswamy, Ohio's GOP candidate for governor. But what do the numbers tell us about public safety?
On Cincinnati Edition, we delve into crime data and discuss how to make sense of it. Then, we'll hear about the new curfew City Council approved.
Later in the show, a $10 million wrongful death settlement seeks to improve public safety.
The weekly news review.
Guests:
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
- Nick Swartsell, general assignment and longform reporter, WVXU
- Patricia Gallagher Newberry, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Kendall Crawford, reporter, The Ohio Newsroom
- Erin Gottsacker, reporter, The Ohio Newsroom
