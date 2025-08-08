© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Interpreting Cincinnati crime data, $10M wrongful death settlement from Metro, plus more top stories

Published August 8, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Crime in Cincinnati has dominated local and national headlines, drawing visits this week from U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno and Vivek Ramaswamy, Ohio's GOP candidate for governor. But what do the numbers tell us about public safety?

On Cincinnati Edition, we delve into crime data and discuss how to make sense of it. Then, we'll hear about the new curfew City Council approved.

Later in the show, a $10 million wrongful death settlement seeks to improve public safety.

The weekly news review.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
