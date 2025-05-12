Curious about Metro's Bus Rapid Transit project? See details and give feedback this week

Metro is working through the details of its upcoming bus rapid transit (BRT) system and wants to get your thoughts.

BRT uses a number of features to speed up service. Those include fewer stops, having riders pay fares before they board, elevated boarding platforms, bus-only lanes in some places, and more.

Metro commissioned a study on how to implement BRT in 2023. The transit agency is planning to implement a route along Reading Road in fall 2027 and another on Hamilton Avenue in summer 2028.

The transit agency is holding open houses this week and next to gather input on what it is calling "Metro Rapid." Here are the times and locations:

Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library Downtown, 800 Vine St.: May 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bond Hill Recreation Center, 1501 Elizabeth Pl.: May 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

College Hill Recreation Center, 5545 Belmont Ave.: May 16 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Healthy, Wealthy, Wise!, 652 Rockdale Ave.: May 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 652 Rockdale Avenue

North College Hill Senior Center, 1586 Goodman Ave.: May 19 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Paddock Hills Assembly, 4235 Paddock Rd.: May 19 at 7 p.m.

Children's Hospital College Hill, 5642 Hamilton Ave.: May 20 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Avondale Community Council, 3539 Reading Rd., Ste. 100: May 20 6 p.m.

Northside Farmers Market, 4222 Hamilton Ave.: May 21 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can see preliminary plans for where BRT stops will be, what stations will look like, and provide feedback. Renderings of preliminary designs for some stations will be on display. Those stations will use a suspended roof design that Metro says references the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge.

You can find more details about the BRT initiative on Metro's website.

Read more:

