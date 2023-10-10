Western & Southern Open is staying in Cincinnati

Beemok Capital, the owner of the Western & Southern Open, has decided to keep the tennis tournament in Mason, despite millions of tax incentives from the city of Charlotte, N.C., to move the tournament there.

It made the announcement on X Tuesday morning.

This summer, Mason worked with Warren County and state officials to offer a package attractive to Beemok.

Mason issued this statement before the decision:

"The Western & Southern Open is a top priority for the City of Mason as well as our region. We are proud of our legacy of tennis. Regional and statewide strength and alignment allows us to be nimble making projects of this scale and magnitude happen. Working with Beemok challenged us to further up our game. The lieutenant governor's office, state legislators, Warren County, REDI Cincinnati, Greater Cincinnati and Warren County convention and visitor bureaus, along with the Mason and Cincinnati business communities came together with a proactive, unified voice to secure this opportunity."

Beemok told WVXU in June, "The Western & Southern Open has an incredible history in Mason and it's making major investments in the tournament to enhance the experience for players and fans.”

Beemok President Bob Moran talked about those improvements at a tournament pre-party in July, including a remodeled player lounge, a player terrace with fitness equipment, and a way for fans to personalize their experience. This involves computer software that picks the best ticket match based on three questions fans answer.

Even Tournament Director Todd Martin got sentimental when discussing the Greater Cincinnati event this summer. The Midwesterner, who was once ranked No. 4 in the world and who won a doubles championship in Mason, said, "I get nostalgic about being here because I'm so familiar with being here," he says. "I'm proud to be back in the Midwest and part of this event.” But he emphasized he had toremain neutral in the decision.

The tournament dates back to 1899, turning professional in 1969 in Cincinnati. It's been in Mason since 1979.

