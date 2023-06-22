New Western & Southern Open director says he must be neutral in Mason-Charlotte 'cat and dog fight'

The new Western & Southern Open Tournament director says there will likely be a decision about whether to move the tennis event to Charlotte, N.C., soon after the Mason tournament ends in August.

Todd Martin, a Midwesterner who was once ranked No. 4 in the world and who won a doubles championship in Mason, says he has to remain neutral. "I get nostalgic about being here because I'm so familiar with being here," he says. "I'm proud to be back in the Midwest and part of this event, but at the same time, the sport of tennis is the priority here and we're going to drive impact as much as we can."

Martin comes to the Western & Southern Open after nine years at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, RI. Before that, he coached current world No. 1 Novak Djokovic as well as two-time Western & Southern Open finalist Mardy Fish.

He works for Beemok Capital, which is also considering a move to Charlotte. Mason, Warren County and the state of Ohio have committed millions to retain the tournament.

Ann Thompson / WVXU In about 50 days center court will be filled with fans. The tournament is expecting to sell 200,000 tickets.

"I don't believe I have the right to root," says Martin. "I care a lot about this event. I care a lot about the sport. And I think the sport is going to be dramatically, dramatically better in the future."

Whether the Western & Southern Open stays in Mason or moves to Charlotte, the tennis tournament will grow by 2025. On the men's side, it will nearly double and so will the number of courts.

Martin says both cities are at very similar stages with architects and contractors to build or expand. Millions of dollars are on the line.