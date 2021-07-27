-
World No. 1 players Ashleigh Barty and Novak Djokovic are the top seeds for the Western & Southern Open taking place Aug. 10-18 at the Lindner Family…
If you buy tickets to this year's Western & Southern Open, you will notice there are 18 types of tickets instead of four, as in previous years. CEO Andre…
With the Western & Southern Open in full swing, the Mason tournament says it is seeing record crowds. Monday broke a record, and officials are looking for…
Updated: July 12, 11:50 a.m.Several former Western & Southern Open champions are coming back this summer.Tournament organizers say the current list of…
The director of the Western & Southern Open says new seating in the south building of the Lindner Family Tennis Center is the first of its kind in the…
PlaySight, a video and analytics technology, is attracting the attention of tennis players worldwide. With a smart court, five cameras and a kiosk, tennis…
One of Cincinnati's true sporting traditions is the USTA National Father & Son Clay Court Championship, celebrating its 43rd year this year. Kelly Blewett…
The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) is testing new technology that may be used at the Western and Southern Open next year. It's an iPad loaded with…
The Western & Southern Open is the nation's oldest professional tennis tournament played in its city of origin. And this month fans will once again be…
If you are a tennis fan, how would you like to pick the brains of the world's greatest players and coaches? Want to improve your serve? Get advice from…