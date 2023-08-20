This year's Western & Southern Open had three times the number of flowers

If you thought there were more flowers this year at the Western & Southern Open, you were right. LaMond Design planted three times as many.

Owner Chris LaMond is most proud of the five beds at the tennis tournament's main entrance near the Paul Flory statue.

"There's five rectangular beds that go down the middle of the main entrance as you walk in beyond in the Paul Flory statue," he says. "And we actually contoured those beds, so if you're standing looking down they kind of swoop left and right. We actually installed a custom metal edging to create that flow of left and right."

In those beds and others at the Mason tournament, there was a total of 10,000 plants supplied by a couple of local companies.

"We had two vendors in Cincinnati that specifically grew the crop of annuals for the tournament," LaMond says. "Most annuals are grown to mature for a Mother's Day sale date, if you will, not an August date. This is actually a second crop grown for the tournament."

How do you water so many plants and keep them looking good? LaMond says there's an irrigation system that waters them during off hours. In addition, a crew waters the plants in pots overnight.

On Monday and Tuesday, the flower beds will be dismantled and the plants sold to the public at Mason High School 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Large Commons Patio next to the MHS front entrance.