How to attract and nourish birds in your yard, plus more gardening tips

With these spring rains you may be thinking about rain gardens and other ways of managing water on your property. On Cincinnati Edition, our gardening experts have some advice on where to start, plus how to attract and nourish birds in your yard.

And spotted lanternfly nymphs have been found in Cincinnati along the Mill Creek. They are considered invasive and can do significant damage to native and economically important plants. The Ohio State University Extension Office has advice for reporting a sighting.

We'll discuss those topics and take your phone calls on this month's gardening show.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

