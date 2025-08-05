The Cincinnati Open is underway in Mason

The qualifying rounds for the Cincinnati Open have begun at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. The annual ATP/WTA tennis tournament has been expanded this year to welcome more competitors and fans.

The center underwent a $260 million renovation, which includes upgraded player facilities, 12 additional practice courts, new fan zones and seating, and a new stadium called the Champions Court, located just south of the Grandstand Court.

Nearly 100 singles tennis players will compete this year, almost doubling the number from previous years.

Fan Riaz Cassim, from Morgantown, West Virginia, has been coming to the tournament for years. He arrived before the gates opened on the first day with his son, Nadal, and says he's excited to see what's new.

"It's a fantastic tournament. We've been to a couple of Grand Slams. We like this the best," Cassim told WVXU. "We can get close to the players. It's a very family atmosphere. The tournament has grown a lot over the last five years. This year, it's humongous."

Some of the biggest stars in the tennis world will be taking center stage this week. The tournament is headlined by top-ranked men's and women's players, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, who were both champions of last year's Cincinnati Open.

Tennis fan and Beavercreek High School tennis player Ansley Violette says she's excited to see Sinner up close.

"I just love him so much," she said. "I watch all of his matches."

Violette's teammate, Pollyann Campollo, has her personal favorite: the fifth-ranked men's player who's coming to play in Cincinnati from across the pond.

"I can't wait to see Jack Draper today because I just love British guys. And I know he's very talented," Campollo said.

Other stars set to take the court include world No. 2s Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Guaff, along with Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek, and tennis icon Venus Williams, who was recently awarded a wild card spot in this year's tournament.

One big name that won't be in competing for the 2025 Rookwood trophy is three-time Cincinnati Open champion Novak Djokovic, who withdrew on Monday for a "non-medical" reason. The 38-year-old fell awkwardly and appeared injured at the end of his quarterfinal match last month at Wimbledon, before losing to the eventual winner, Sinner, in the tournament's semifinal round.

Founded in 1899, the tournament is entering its 126th year, making it one of the longest-tenured tennis tournaments. It turned professional in 1969 in Cincinnati, and has been in Mason since 1979.

The Cincinnati Open runs until Aug. 18.

