Artists wanted to design a new memorial to women veterans in Eden Park

Within months of discovering a forgotten memorial to women veterans, a local group is looking for artists to create a new memorial that won't be so easily overlooked.

The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in Ohio (NSCDA-Ohio) wants to create a memorial to go in Eden Park, near the Vietnam War Memorial on Victory Parkway, across from the Twin Lakes area.

"We are envisioning a sculpture that recognizes women veterans throughout our history, and is commensurate with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that is always in place," says Kathryn Dierkes, recording secretary with the NSCDA-Ohio Board of Managers. "The suggested wording for the new memorial is 'Women have exhibited unwavering dedication in service to our nation in times of peace and war. Their service defends our freedom, advances equality and inspires future generations.' "

The group is calling for artists who might be interested in designing and creating the memorial to submit their credentials, work samples, and an artist statement. The official call and deadline will be posted online. From those who apply, up to five artists will be invited to create a design concept.

Once a concept is selected, NSCDA-Ohio will seek approval from Cincinnati Parks and the Board of Park Commissioners on the proposed sculpture and its location. The Cincinnati Parks Foundation confirms the groups have already met for preliminary discussions. Dierkes says they are considering several sites adjacent to the Vietnam memorial.

"The Cincinnati Parks Foundation is excited about an opportunity to support the Colonial Dames on this special project within Cincinnati Parks," says Jennifer Hafner Spieser, president and CEO.

How it started

The idea for a women's memorial arose in May after members of Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), Chapter 10, noticed a marker on the ground while preparing for their annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Vietnam War memorial.

"We'd been here and holding ceremonies for 20, 30 years and we never realized it was over there," chapter President Forrest Brandt told WVXU earlier this year.

Tana Weingartner / WVXU An easily overlooked plaque in Eden Park is the impetus for a new memorial honoring female service members.

The plaque reads: In recognition of the women of the Armed Forces who have volunteered their services that freedom might live. The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America Resident in the State of Ohio.

The VVA members assumed the memorial must've been very old. They reached out to the Cincinnati Committee of the Colonial Dames, who also had no knowledge of the plaque, about replacing it with something more substantial.

It turns out the plaque was dedicated along with a tree during a ceremony on October 12, 1985. At that time, the group said it was the first memorial they could find to women veterans in the country. The national Military Women's Memorial was approved by Congress in 1985 but didn't open until 1997.

The Cincinnati Parks Department could find no mention of the tree or memorial placement from 1985, but agreed the tree must have been removed at some point as it's no longer there.

How it's going

Once the Colonial Dames discovered this missing piece of their organization's history in June, they jumped into planning for a new, bigger memorial. After meeting with Cincinnati Parks and others, they're issuing the call for artists just five months after discovering the forgotten tribute.

"Women have served in the military for our country for over 250 years, from the battlefields of the American Revolution to the deserts in Kuwait, yet their service is often unacknowledged. We are creating a sculpture memorial as a gift to the city of Cincinnati, honoring women veterans whose service and sacrifice gave birth to and continue to sustain our nation," Dierkes says.

VVA Chapter 10 offered up some seed money and the Dames plan to raise funds to pay for the proposed monument.

Dierkes says they're looking for some partners in the process, too.

"We are seeking women veterans who wish to partner with us in this project and assist with the vision of the final memorial," she says.

Ideally, the Dames would like to unveil a new memorial during the nation's semiquincentennial next year.

"We hope to unveil the new memorial on or around July 4 of 2026, though it may only be a prototype at that point, if the final sculpture is not complete," Dierkes says. "It's super fast."

Who are the Dames?

The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Ohio has about 180 members across the state. To qualify for membership, you must be able to track your lineage to a family member who served the American colonies prior to July 5, 1776.

In Cincinnati, the organization may be best known for owning the Kemper log house at Sharon Woods, the Betts House museum in the West End's historic Betts-Longworth District, and the Colonial and Federal Gallery at the Cincinnati Art Museum.

