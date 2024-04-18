Morrisson-Reeves Library joins Evergreen

Patrons of Richmond's Morrisson-Reeves Library are about to have access to a lot more books and materials. The library is joining the Evergreen Indiana Library Consortium, a collection of more than 130 libraries across the Hoosier state that share books, materials, and more.

"By joining Evergreen, we allow our patrons access to 8 million different materials from across Indiana libraries," says Josh Imhoff, Morrisson-Reeves Library engagement manager. "They'll have seamless borrowing where they can log into the Morrisson-Reeves Library Catalog and place holds, checkout materials, see what's available and (then) they can pick up those items at Morrisson-Reeves Library."

Other libraries in Wayne County and southeast Indiana are already part of the consortium run through the Indiana State Library. Imhoff says Morrisson-Reeves was prompted to join at the request of patrons.

"Right now, the library might only have one or two copies of a popular new book, and with Evergreen, patrons can place holds on those copies that belong to other libraries. There's a courier service that comes three times a week to drop off those books from other libraries, so it'll allow patrons access to materials quicker; it will allow a greater range of materials," Imhoff explains. "There's a cost savings involved also for our libraries, so that has allowed us to double our investment into Libby, which is an online resource of audiobooks (and) ebooks."

Imhoff says Morrisson-Reeves is able to double its investment in Libby because of the switch to Evergreen.

All patron accounts will be frozen from April 24-29, 2024, while the library migrates to the new system. People won't be able to access the patron database or their accounts, place holds, or pay fees during that time. However, you'll still be able to use materials you already have checked out.

The library building will be closed on Monday, April 29, while staff finalize the transition process and update systems. The new catalogs and materials should be available the following day, April 30.

"Starting April 30, you'll have full Evergreen access. You can go onto our online catalog, login to it, and start placing holds on materials here at Morrisson-Reeves Library, but also across the state," Imhoff says.

A ribbon cutting is set for Friday, May 3, from 4-5 p.m.