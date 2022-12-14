Katie Laur chronicles the Cincinnati music scene in 'Red Dirt Girl'

Katie Laur is a trailblazer in the bluegrass music scene and a celebrated voice on local public radio. As host of the long running program Music from the Hills of Home on WNKU and lead singer of the Katie Laur Band, she’s been a constant voice in the arts community for decades.

Now she’s out with a new book that regales readers with her many stories from her childhood and the people and places that make up Cincinnati’s music scene. She joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss her book, Red Dirt Girl, and her time behind the mic.

Guests:



Katie Laur, singer and host of Music from the Hills of Home



Eddie Cunningham, lead of the Comet Bluegrass All Stars



Red Dirt Girl is available for purchase at Iris Book Café and Urban Eden.

