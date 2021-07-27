-
The summer solstice is the longest day of the year, perfect for making and celebrating music, according to organizers of this year's Make Music Day on…
-
Newport's $40 million new music venue Ovation announed its first shows Friday morning. They include Lady A and Russ. The announcement comes one day after…
-
The gifted conductor who had wielded immense influence in the classical music world, was publicly accused by nine men of sexual abuse. He died March 9 at age 77 of natural causes.
-
A local singer-songwriter has music featured in the Netflix series Deaf U. Aziza Love was uniquely positioned to offer her creative offerings to such a…
-
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced 16 potential candidates for induction this year. Now, a voting committee will trim the roster to about a half dozen inductees to be announced in May. Planners are looking to stage a live induction ceremony in Cleveland in late October or early November.
-
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra is a founding member of an organization seeking to address racial inequalities in the field of classical music. The…
-
An intimate music venue on Vine Street is patiently waiting to apply for additional relief following the $900 billion dollar COVID relief measure that was…
-
Stations have been playing Christmas music earlier than ever this year, as a way of luring in listeners during the pandemic. One Indiana station was doing it in July.
-
In a town known for its world-class classical and pops orchestras, a new blend of traditional and modern music is ready to make its debut. Thrive's…
-
There's power in silence. There is protest, peace and sometimes, protection. For the musicians of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, silence has taken on…