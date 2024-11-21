The Raisins are back, and a new film chronicles their return

The Cincinnati band The Raisins only had one official album release — a self-titled debut in 1983. But for the band’s devoted fans, The Raisins are so much more than those 11 songs.

The band’s core members found that out earlier this year when they had to add dates for a reunion show at The Woodward Theater in Over-the-Rhine. Now a new documentary called “The Bends” tells the story of the band, as The Raisins prepare for another series of shows at the Woodward later this month.

We discuss getting the band back together on Cincinnati Edition.

Guests:

Rob Fetters, guitarist and vocalist, The Raisins

Bob Nyswonger, bassist and vocalist, The Raisins

Michael Tittel, director of the film "The Bends"

