3 harp performers pushing the envelope with their instruments

We probably all have notions of what the harp sounds like. But if you’re conjuring angelic women in flowing white gowns you may be missing out on a lot of the groundbreaking performers at the strings today and their predecessors who blazed trails before them like Alice Coltrane and Dorothy Ashby.

Now a new generation of young people are taking up the instrument in one of only seven programs of its kind in the country offered at the School for Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati. And they may get some inspiration from a visiting artist from Switzerland, jazz harpist Park Stickney, who will be performing a free concert at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music Feb. 28.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss why the harp has always been hip and hear an in-studio duet.

Guests:



Park Stickney, jazz harpist

Gillian Benet Sella, principal harpist, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, adjunct professor, University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music

Joseph Rebman, harp teacher, School for the Creative and Performing Arts, president, Cincinnati Chapter of the American Harp Society

Ways to listen to this show: