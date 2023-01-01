Having spent 20 years as a freelance writer and film critic in the Greater Cincinnati region (covering the film industry and film festivals with the alt-weekly Cincinnati CityBeat and television affiliate Fox19, while earning distinction as an accredited critic on Rotten Tomatoes and membership in the Critics Choice Association), tt stern-enzi began curating film programs at the Mini Microcinema and other regional venues, also serving on the advisory board for the University of Cincinnati Center for Film & Media Studies. These efforts have paved the way for tt to step into the role of lead programmer/curator for the rebranded Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival during its first two years before settling into the position of artistic director for the 2021 edition. He is also a board member of the Film Festival Alliance and Art House Convergence.