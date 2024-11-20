What should a renovated Morrisson-Reeves library include? Here's how to give suggestions

Richmond's current Morrisson-Reeves Library building opened in 1975. After five decades, library leaders say it's time to start the master planning process on some much-needed renovations.

"There's electrical [and] plumbing issues with the building. There's some water intrusion issues and issues with the facade of the building and some of the masonry work, so we'll be addressing those concerns," explains Josh Imhoff, Morrisson-Reeves Library engagement manager. "We're also addressing some accessibility concerns, making sure our building is easy for everyone to access.

The building currently has one large, long, ramp entrance — which Imhoff says was "forward thinking" in 1975 — that has turned out to be challenging for some patrons.

The library is just beginning the master planning process and wants to hear suggestions and concerns from the community. Two public sessions are slated for mid-December:

Library officials expect the building will be temporarily closed during the future renovations, but the library will remain open in a temporary satellite location. That site hasn't been announced.

The library is working with architectural firm LWC Incorporated to create the master plan, which will focus on four main areas of concern:

Addressing critical systemic needs

Creating a more accessible and inclusive environment

Modernizing technological infrastructure

Enhancing collaborative and community gathering spaces

Imhoff says the master planning process is still in the early stages so there's no set timeline or cost estimates yet.

"We'll have images of potential library designs and just sort of listen to [the community] and see what what they have to say," says Imhoff. "We won't have any final designs. We'll have another community forum in March or April where we'll have the finished designs to get public feedback on those before they're they're signed off on."

Morrisson-Reeves Library lays claim to being one of the oldest public libraries in Indiana. It opened in 1864 thanks to funding from local businessman Robert Morrisson. In 1893, Caroline Middleton Reeves, a widow of another prominent businessman, donated $30,000 for renovations in memory of her husband and son.

The library had outgrown its renovated 1890s-era building by the 1960s, and construction began on the current 52,800-square-foot building in 1973.