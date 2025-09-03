Jack Brennan on his secret life as a cross-dresser working in the world of sports

Jack Brennan worked for decades in Cincinnati. He was a sports reporter for the Cincinnati Post and then the Cincinnati Enquirer before he became the public relations director for the Cincinnati Bengals.

All were public-facing jobs in masculine, male-dominated fields.

And all the while, he had a secret. He was a cross-dresser.

Brennan writes about his life and how he decided to go public in his new memoir, “Football Sissy: A Cross-Dressing Memoir.”

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the book and his experience working in the NFL.

Guest:

Joseph-Beth Booksellers will host a book signing with Brennan at 7 p.m. Sept. 9.

