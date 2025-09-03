Jack Brennan on his secret life as a cross-dresser working in the world of sports
Jack Brennan worked for decades in Cincinnati. He was a sports reporter for the Cincinnati Post and then the Cincinnati Enquirer before he became the public relations director for the Cincinnati Bengals.
All were public-facing jobs in masculine, male-dominated fields.
And all the while, he had a secret. He was a cross-dresser.
Brennan writes about his life and how he decided to go public in his new memoir, “Football Sissy: A Cross-Dressing Memoir.”
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the book and his experience working in the NFL.
Guest:
- Jack Brennan, author, “Football Sissy: A Cross-Dressing Memoir”
Joseph-Beth Booksellers will host a book signing with Brennan at 7 p.m. Sept. 9.
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.