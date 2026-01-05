A look at regional politics in 2026

You’ve probably been hearing about the 2026 Congressional midterm elections for months now.

But the Tri-State’s new year in politics has more to watch than just those races.

There’s a gubernatorial election in Ohio, a new state budget to debate in Kentucky and big revenue news in Indiana, plus loads of bills for state lawmakers to consider that could have an impact on families’ day-to-day lives.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what to watch with journalists covering the region’s statehouses.

Guests:



Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Sylvia Goodman, Capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Media

Niki Kelly, editor-in-chief, Indiana Capital Chronicle

