Politics
Cincinnati Edition

A look at regional politics in 2026

Published January 5, 2026 at 4:00 AM EST
a statue is silhouetted in front of a columned building
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
The William McKinley Monument is silhouetted in front of the west side of the Ohio Statehouse, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.

You’ve probably been hearing about the 2026 Congressional midterm elections for months now.

But the Tri-State’s new year in politics has more to watch than just those races.

There’s a gubernatorial election in Ohio, a new state budget to debate in Kentucky and big revenue news in Indiana, plus loads of bills for state lawmakers to consider that could have an impact on families’ day-to-day lives.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what to watch with journalists covering the region’s statehouses.

Guests:

  • Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
  • Sylvia Goodman, Capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Media
  • Niki Kelly, editor-in-chief, Indiana Capital Chronicle

