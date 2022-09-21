Banned book week recommendations: Pick up one of these titles about about gender, race and sexuality

For Banned Books week, Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with “The Stacks” creator and host Traci Thomas about some of the books that topped the banned books list in 2021 as well as a couple of classic titles that also have been challenged.

Banned book recommendations from ‘The Stacks’ host Traci Thomas:

