Columbus City Schools making 'unprecedented' changes to fix busing issues

Columbus City Schools administrators are making big changes to the district's bus routes as it continues to fight a months-long struggles at getting kids to school.

The changes starting after winter break mean nearly every student will have a new route, and likely a new driver and new pick-up and drop-off points.

The changes apply both to Columbus City School and charter school students.

A district statement said the new system is meant to offset a nationwide bus shortage and what the district calls a routing software misstep.

“We appreciate the grace shown by our community so far this school year as we’ve worked through this challenge, but we also understand the frustration and difficulty it’s placed on many of our families,” a district statement said. “That’s why we are implementing unprecedented measures to improve our transportation reliability moving forward.

Charter school students in particular have struggled through busing issues that have made students late for school or absent all together.

