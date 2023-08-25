Urban League of Greater Cleveland celebrates 60th anniversary of March on Washington

The Urban League of Greater Cleveland hopes to recreate history Saturday with a march to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.

Marsha Mockabee, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Cleveland, said she wants to create an empowering moment like she experienced in 2013 when she marched for the 50th anniversary.

“As I walked arm in arm with a number of ministers and faith-based leaders and leaders from the community, what I said to someone was that I really understood what Dr. King must have felt,” she said. “That’s the kind of feeling that I hope people will walk away with.”

Speakers will kick off the event at Willard Park. In addition to Mockabee, they'll include Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement for the Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Clayton and others.

Mockabee said she has two goals for the march on Saturday.

“We think it’s important to, number one, continue to celebrate our history,” she said. “Number two, this is a chance for us to come together, unify, stand together, because based on the way in which our collective rights have been threatened, we need to stand together in unity.”

The Urban League is currently organizing for voting rights, for education by standing against banning books in schools and libraries as well as in support of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs.

Other groups partnering for the march include the American Jewish Committee, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, National Action Network and the Greater Cleveland Association of Black Journalists.

Mockabee said she hopes participants will see the importance of organizing.

“It’s about creating collective voice for the rights that we have fought so hard to win,” she said. “We expect it to be very positive.”

The commemorative march will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Participants can meet at Willard Park near the free stamp.