Hanukkah Lights 2023

Thursday, December 7, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories, plus a special

Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites

Wednesday, December 13, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the third collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg and other voices from NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first 􀆟me. Hosted by Lynn Neary

New! A Paul Winter Solstice

Thursday, December 21, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

This year, Solstice Live! warms up the longest night of the year with a taste of the tropics. This one-hour Winter Solstice special brings a starry array of Brazilian guests, including Ivan Lins, Renato Braz, and Luciana Souza, with the Paul Winter Consort at the annual solstice concerts in New York’s Cathedral of St John the Divine. John Schaefer hosts.

Selected Shorts: Unwrapping the Holidays

Friday, December 22, Noon - 1 p.m.

Host Meg Wolitzer presents three unexpected stories that let us see the holidays’ associations—family, friends, food, gifts, and goodwill—in different ways. Selections from Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Sherrie Flick, and John Cheever will be read by Jayne Atkinson, James Naughton, Adina Verson and Teagle F. Bougere.

The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

Friday, December 22, 8 p.m .- 9 p.m.

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Mar􀆟n, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

The One Recipe

Saturday, December 23, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Join host Jesse Sparks for a holiday edition of The Splendid Table’s sister podcast The One Recipe. In this hour-long episode, Jesse talks to culinary superstars about their family traditions and their “One,” the recipe that signals the holidays have officially begun!

Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol

Sunday, December 24, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

An updated version of a public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy. From NPR and KCRW.

New! Jazz Piano Christmas 39

Monday, December 25, 8 p.m. - 9p.m.

Your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them! The Kennedy Center and NPR present A Jazz Piano Christmas, the annual sell-out event featuring jazz-infused renditions of the season’s most-loved music. This year, we spotlight remarkable pianist, vocalist, and actress Melvis Santa—whose eclectic Afro-Cuban style has made her one of the most electrifying artists on the scene—in addition to internationally acclaimed Cuban composer and jazz pianist Alfredo Rodriguez. Hosted by Felix Contreras.

New! Toast of the Nation

Sunday, December 31, 8 p.m. – Midnight

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Na􀆟on is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long.