13th check finally approved this year for thousands of public pension retirees

Tens of thousands of public pension recipients will receive 13th checks this year after lawmakers approved a bill that one legislator said “corrects a wrong” from last session.

The House and Senate have long disagreed over whether to give public retirees a 13th check — an additional benefit between $150 and $450 — or a cost of living adjustment.

The dispute led to retirees getting no benefit enhancement in last year’s budget.

This session, the House finally convinced the Senate to give retirees a 13th check this year.

Rep. Greg Porter (D-Indianapolis) said it was a long journey to get to this point.

“We are doing the right thing and all of us are on the right side of this issue in this room,” Porter said.

The measure also sets up a long-term solution to the debate: anyone who retires beginning July 1, 2025 will receive an annual, one percent cost of living adjustment.

All those who retire before that date will receive a 13th check each year.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.