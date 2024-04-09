Acclaimed singer Renee Fleming probes the relationship of 'Music and Mind' in new book

In 2015, famed soprano Renée Fleming helped launch a collaboration between the Kennedy Center and the National Institutes of Health to explore how the arts and health intersect.

She’s now the editor of the new book “Music and Mind: Harnessing the Arts for Health and Wellness,” which contains essays by researchers, music therapists and artists including Yo-Yo Ma and Anna Deveare Smith.

Host Robin Young speaks with Fleming.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.